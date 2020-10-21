Adventure playground plan for visitor attraction

Trust chief executive Nick Ralls

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust wants to develop the playground at the Blists Hill Victorian Town – inspired by the industrial history of the site – as part of its new three-year plan, and says it will play a key part in boosting revenue in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

The trust – a registered heritage conservation and education charity which cares for 36 listed buildings in the Gorge – is now applying for planning permission for the playground, which it hopes to open next spring subject to securing funding for the project.

It will include multi-level themed-buildings linking to elevated walks above the woodland floor, a log-style basket swing, see-saw, immersive play areas, a zip wire, toddler zone, and a food and drinks kiosk with a seating area.

Trust chief executive Nick Ralls said plans for the playground had been designed to ensure maximum accessibility, and that it would be developed to enhance both the landscape and wildlife in the area.

He said: “This new proposal is the first significant development at Blists Hill since 2009 and marks an important strategic investment for us, particularly against the backdrop of Covid.

"We are confident that it will play a vital part in helping us attract new visitors and also give our annual pass holders yet more reasons to come back and visit us time after time.

“It will be the perfect place for the whole family, drawing its inspiration from the wider history of Ironbridge Gorge and the specific history of Blists Hill where the Madeley Wood Company owned and ran mine operations within the woodland site.

"The plans draw inspiration from this arm of the company, recreating features and elements within the undulating woodland landscape.

“We want to bring history alive by coupling it with physical play, providing visitors of all ages and abilities a taste of early Victorian industrial work.”

The play area has been designed with accessibility and access for all as a key design principle and will be enclosed by its own fence with a single entry and exit point to help create ‘out of bounds’ areas which allow the natural woodland floor to maintain a level of wildness.

The trust said that a combination of "carefully-designed attractions and accessible routes between them means that visitors of all ages and abilities can play together on a number of the built structures within the woodland".

Bat and bird boxes, hibernation sites and ecological improvements will also be included as part of the plans.

They have been drawn up by Creating Adventurous Places (CAP.Co).