Snaps to feature in charity calendar

The winning picture by 14-year-old Ellie Stuart from Lawley

Bradford Estates, which spans the Shropshire and Staffordshire border, celebrated World Photography Day last month by asking local photographers to send in their favourite snaps taken on the Estates.

The competition was so popular that Estates Managing Director, Alexander Newport, has decided to feature the top images in its first-ever calendar.

“The photographs we received in our World Photography Day competition came from photographers of all ages and all abilities,” said Alexander. “And they were absolutely outstanding.

“We knew there was more we could do to celebrate the great talent of our Shropshire snappers, which is why we’re delighted to be turning the entries of the competition into our first-ever Bradford Estates calendar.”

All profits made from sales of the 2021 calendar will be donated to Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

“The recurring theme of all photographs we received was the beautiful landscape and magnificent nature here on the Estates,” added Alexander.

“Which is why a charity partnership with Shropshire Wildlife Trust made so much sense.”

Crucial

The competition received more than 40 entries altogether which were then shortlisted down to a final 11 by photographer Rachel Bailey, who lives and runs her photography business on the Estates.

The final eleven were then put to the public on Facebook where 10-year-old Ellie Guest’s shot of the canal near High Onn and 14-year-old Ellie Stuart’s photograph of a bee came out on top.

The photos will feature in the 2021 calendar, with Rachel Bailey making up the final shot to complete the year.

Craig Baker of Shropshire Wildlife Trust said the charity was thrilled to be the beneficiary of the Bradford Estates calendar.

“I’ve seen the photographs entered into the competition and they are fantastic,” he said.

“It just proves why we need donations from kind-hearted businesses like Bradford Estates in order to preserve the wildlife the photographers have managed to snap here in Shropshire.

“Funds are crucial to our charity’s existence and what’s brilliant is the money raised from the calendar will go straight back into protecting wildlife right here in the Shropshire area.”