Stately Shropshire home playing starring role in new Netflix film

Benthall Hall, in Broseley, was used as a filming location for the new star-studded film based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer.

One of streaming giant Netflix's original films, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure film which introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes

Released on Wednesday, the film features Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill and Sam Clafin as Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother Eudoria.

Surrounded by Shropshire countryside, and with a fine stone building and grand courtyard entrance, National Trust property, Benthall Hall, was chosen as the ideal filming location for the exterior of ‘Ferndell’ – the Holmes family estate.

However, a lot of work was needed to make this well-cared for historic place look wild and unkempt for the film.

Production Designer Michael Carlin said: "In the story we have the brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, arriving home for the first time and Mycroft expressing dismay at the state of their home. He’s been sending his mother money for upkeep but she has more important things to do with the money.

"The gardeners and the people taking care of the house at Benthall were brilliant in allowing the gardens to get really overgrown and letting us drape vines all over the exterior."

Along with the return of Sherlock and Mycroft to their family home, this location was also used to film carriage rides through the horse chestnut avenue and through gates behind the church into the front courtyard. An assembling search party scene was also filmed on the front courtyard.

Helen Selkirk, visitor experience manager at the National Trust, said: “We’re all really proud and excited to see Benthall Hall on the silver screen, although it is strange to see it looking so wild and unkempt.

“Our gardening team did an amazing job supporting the film crew create the neglected look they were after. They let the lawns overgrow, helped to dress the hall with vines and added lots of fake plants in the gardens. It was interesting to see what goes into making a film like this as the preparations took around three weeks, then the actual filming was only three days.

“On one of the days the hall was open to the public and we carried out guided tours, the cast and crew were all very friendly and one young girl was particularly excited to see Millie Bobby Brown.

“After the filming, the crew and Benthall team quickly restored the hall and garden back to its usual well-loved condition and it was as if they’d never been.”

As well as Benthall Hall, the historic Severn Valley Railway was also showcased at the start of the film when Enola meets her brothers as they get off their train from London.

The scene was filmed at Arley Railway Station in nearby Worcestershire.

Benthall Hall's car park and estate walks are open, however the hall, gardens and on-site facilities remain closed. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/benthall-hall for more.