Midlands LGBT radio station takes to the airwaves

Gorgeous FM, a not-for-profit company, will broadcast across Birmingham, the Black Country and Shropshire on DAB, with local people the focus of its output.

Shaun Keasey, one of the founding directors of Gorgeous FM, said: “Radio plays a part in most people’s lives, whether in the car as part of your journey or in the background at home for a bit of company.

“There are many radio stations available but very few now broadcast from our area and none, as far as I’m aware, focus on our LGBTQA+ community.

“Gorgeous FM hopes to change that.

“Not only will we be local - our new studios are in the heart of Wolverhampton, only a couple of minutes walk from the train, bus and metro stations - we’ll also be providing a platform for previously under-represented parts of our community to be heard via broadcast radio.

"As well as covering mainstream and local news, Gorgeous FM will be presenting the latest LGBTQA+ headlines and features, both on air and via our website and social-media platforms.

“We will also be making airtime available to local support groups, to enable them to reach out to those who otherwise may not know about or be able to access their services."

Already signed up to present the breakfast show is local Wolverhampton based presenter James Levett who can’t wait for the journey to begin.

Advertising

“I’ve always loved radio,” says James, “and have been sad to see so many of our local stations lose their personality and broadcast from London or Manchester.

“I can’t wait for the sound and ethos of Gorgeous FM to commence broadcasting. It’s going to be happy and uplifting but also, hopefully, informative and ground breaking.

“If we can reach out and make even one person feel less lonely or part of a community, it will be ‘mission accomplished’.”

Gorgeous FM will start broadcasting at 8am on September 28. People will be able to listen across Birmingham, the Black Country and Shropshire on DAB as-well as online www.gorgeousfm.com, mobile and on Smart speakers.