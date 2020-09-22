Menu

Spooks in store at Warwick Castle this Halloween

By Rebecca Sayce | Entertainment | Published:

Warwick Castle will bring a host of frightening fun to the attraction for Halloween.

With new attractions for 2020, The Haunted Castle event will run from October 24 to November 1 with overnight stay options available.

The castle will host a new haunted house walk-through promising 'a trick or treat in every room'.

Youngsters will be able to concoct spells with the Witches of Warwick, explore the Haunted Hollows trail, as well as enjoy staple attractions available at the castle such as the Falconer's Quest show, archery, the castle Dungeon and Horrible Histories maze.

Visitors will be able to enjoy entertainment on the Dead Centre Stage with creepy characters and spooky tales for youngsters, before the Castle After Dark event begins for older attendees.

Evening entertainment includes the Dead of Night scare maze, live music and fire breathers on the main stag, and refreshments provided by Digbeth Dining Club.

Overnight options in the attraction's medieval-themed woodland lodges are available and start from £111 per person per night including breakfast, car parking, and two full days to enjoy The Haunted Castle.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

