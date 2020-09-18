AJ and Curtis Pritchard have dance duet beamed into the sky

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have appeared as a hologram video of themselves dancing together, which was beamed into the London sky.

The brothers were taking part in a dance challenge on social media platform TikTok.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ and former Love Island contestant Curtis had their videos displayed in central London.

The pair said in a statement: “We have all relied on tech to keep us connected the last few months and part of this has seen an explosion in people dancing, and we’ve absolutely loved seeing the results.

“Being beamed up into the sky by O2 was incredible and definitely something we will never forget.”

The brothers were kicking off an O2 dance competition, which offers participants the opportunity to win a mobile phone.