Experience how it felt boarding Mayflower as Pilgrim

The Virtual Mayflower project recreates the Barbican Harbour area in Plymouth in the 1620s – allowing the VR user to board a small boat at the original site of the Mayflower Steps before taking a short journey out to the ship and experiencing passengers and crew preparing to set sail.

Led by VR experts at the University of Birmingham, the project was six years in the making and uses computer-based interactive technologies to recreate history.

It has been led by Professor Bob Stone, born and bred in Plymouth but now living in Droitwich Spa, the birthplace of senior Pilgrim Edward Winslow.

Professor Stone said: “Virtual Mayflower is a magnificent way to commemorate a key point in history.”

The project is live online at www.1620mayflower.co.uk