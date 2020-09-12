Hit comedy performed by theatre company in the open air

Sudden Impulse Theatre Company is set to perform Neville’s Island at Soulton Hall, in Wem.

Members of the award-winning company, based in North Warwickshire, produce a mixture of plays throughout the year – ranging from contemporary texts to an annual outdoor Shakespeare tour, as well as performing at Fringe Festivals and creating a local pantomime.

Neville’s Island is a hit comedy by Tim Firth, the creator of Calendar Girls.

It tells the story of four out-of-condition middle managers who are sent on an outward bound management training course, with various degrees of enthusiasm.

Their first activity does not go quite according to plan when, following a series of clues, they venture out on to Derwentwater in a rowing boat in thick fog.

The company said it was delighted to be coming to Soulton Hall and performing in outdoors, in a Covid-safe environment. The performance will be held on September 20, starting at 6pm and finishing around 8.30pm.

Customers will be able to bring their own picnic with drink and half-time ice creams available to buy at the hall.

As the sun sets during the show, the audience is being advised to wrap up warm and bring a blanket, as well as bringing their own camping chairs.

Tickets costing £13 and £11 and are available via the Soulton Hall website or visiting www.suddenimpulse.co.uk