Menu

Advertising

Hit comedy performed by theatre company in the open air

By Charlotte Bentley | Entertainment | Published:

A theatre company will bring its hit comedy to a new outdoor theatre.

Neville's Island will be performed at Soulton Hall, in Wem, next weekend

Sudden Impulse Theatre Company is set to perform Neville’s Island at Soulton Hall, in Wem.

Members of the award-winning company, based in North Warwickshire, produce a mixture of plays throughout the year – ranging from contemporary texts to an annual outdoor Shakespeare tour, as well as performing at Fringe Festivals and creating a local pantomime.

Neville’s Island is a hit comedy by Tim Firth, the creator of Calendar Girls.

It tells the story of four out-of-condition middle managers who are sent on an outward bound management training course, with various degrees of enthusiasm.

Their first activity does not go quite according to plan when, following a series of clues, they venture out on to Derwentwater in a rowing boat in thick fog.

The company said it was delighted to be coming to Soulton Hall and performing in outdoors, in a Covid-safe environment. The performance will be held on September 20, starting at 6pm and finishing around 8.30pm.

Customers will be able to bring their own picnic with drink and half-time ice creams available to buy at the hall.

As the sun sets during the show, the audience is being advised to wrap up warm and bring a blanket, as well as bringing their own camping chairs.

Tickets costing £13 and £11 and are available via the Soulton Hall website or visiting www.suddenimpulse.co.uk

Entertainment Mid Wales entertainment
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News