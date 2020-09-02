Colin Young signs off after 35 years on Radio Shropshire airwaves

Colin Young, a presenter with the Shrewsbury-based radio station, announced his departure on Twitter.

He had been with the station since it started and most recently presented his popular lunchtime show from 12 till 3pm, as well as Friday night's 'Trunk of Funk', which launched in 2007.

The presenter, 65, signed off with his final show on July 26, but has only now made the decision to leave the station public.

He said it had been a "real privilege" to have been part of the station so long, and added that he had "loved every minute".

He said: "I did some amazing things and I met some amazing people."

Announcing his departure on Twitter he offered his thanks to the listeners, saying: "My time at BBC Shropshire is done. Strange times but for 35 years it's been great fun. Thanks to those who have listened and been my friend."