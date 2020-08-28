Craft and cake hobby shows return to Birmingham NEC

ICHF Events’ Creative Craft Show and Cake International events are take place in November.

Simon Burns, Managing Director of ICHF Events said: “We’re delighted to be able to return to Birmingham with our popular cake and craft shows this year with, of course, a few changes to make it safe and enjoyable for all. The support and feedback from our followers has been amazing and we know that there is a huge appetite for the show to return, enabling cake decorating and craft fans to indulge in the hobby they love.”

Visitors to the Creative Craft Show can dive in to papercraft, jewellery making and beading demonstrations and practical workshops as well as knitting, stitching and dressmaking features. Crafters can update their supplies with the latest products and creations from the world of creative craft and get inspired by new and exciting ideas and tips.

Cake International will feature exciting exhibitors presenting the latest design inspiration, top cake art trends, a vast shopping zone plus a full programme of workshops and chances to meet all your favourite cake stars. There will sugarcraft competitions as well.

To ensure that social distancing can be practiced and to maximise ticket availability, the shows will offer a morning and afternoon ticket.

Tickets must be bought in advance as no tickets sales are permitted on the door.

The Creative Craft Show will take place from Novembe 5 to 8t and Cake International will run alongside from November 6 to 8.

For ticket sales, opening times and safety information visit www.ichfevents.co.uk