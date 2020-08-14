EastEnders return date revealed after long hiatus

EastEnders will return “with a bang” on September 7 after nearly three months off-air.

Filming – which was paused because of coronavirus restrictions – resumed in Albert Square at the end of June.

Soap bosses have now confirmed when those new episodes – filmed with cast and crew at a social distance – will air.

Executive producer Jon Sen said: “From the moment we turned the lights out in The Queen Vic our ambition was to come back with a bang and this autumn certainly does that.

“As soon as Albert Square reawakens, the drama returns at a pace.

“Although working within social distancing guidelines has certainly given us some new challenges, I am incredibly proud of what everyone has achieved.

“The show is looking fantastic and we can’t wait for ‘series two’ to begin,” he said.

The soap will air four nights a week after making its return on BBC One at 8pm on Monday September 7.

There's so much more to come on #SFTS with @StaceyDooley! She gets to chat and gossip with this lovely bunch of #EastEnders cast. We can't wait to see them all! For more info. take a look at our @BBCEastEnders FB page. #EastEnders #News #SFTS pic.twitter.com/rwUmwwIZnT — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 31, 2020

Each episode will be 20 minutes long, around 10 minutes shorter than the usual running time.

While off-air, classic episodes and a spin-off featuring Stacey Dooley have been plugging the gap.

EastEnders said that with “things returning to normal for the residents of Walford, that can only mean one thing – drama is set to follow”.

Fans will see “friendship rocked when a huge secret is revealed, tragedy for one Albert Square family, trouble brew for the Carters … new love in lockdown” and Stacey Fowler returning.