Wolverhampton's dancing binmen see exploits immortalised in Lego

The three stars – Jack Johnson, Henry Wright and Adrian Breakwell – went viral due to their popular videos posted on the app TikTok from the city.

It saw them attract thousands of views on social media through their routines, which included Grease and Baywatch-themed ones.

Wolverhampton's three binmen have been created in Lego at the attraction. Photo: Hordle/INhouse

And now they have been recreated in the popular toy as part of Legoland Windsor Resorts' Miniland attraction – celebrating the heroes of lockdown.

The binmen only found out about the attraction after Adrian decided to take his son – and decided to do some research beforehand.

Jack said: "We're actually buzzing about it, we really are. We didn't know about it until Ade went to visit, checked it online and he said 'I can't believe it'.

Key workers - including Wolverhampton's famous dancing binmen - have been recreated in Lego form. Photo: Hordle/INhouse

"When I was younger I was absolutely massive on Lego and Ade is because of his son Logan. He texted me saying 'you're never going to believe it' and he said they had made us into Lego.

"We were next to Captain Tom Moore and Joe Wicks. The chap who's done it has posted on Twitter as well and we really can't believe it – it just blew us all away."

Jack Johnson, Henry Wright and Adrian Breakwell.

The Miniland area has seen 50 hand-crafted Lego pieces – including doctors, nurses, cleaners, carers, dietician and exercise instructor Joe Wicks and veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore – introduced at the attraction.

The scene was created by the Legoland Model Maker team and saw 5,000 bricks used to design the Lego Thank You area – available for people to see during their visit.

It is completed by a giant rainbow made completely from bricks – the symbol of hope throughout lockdown – and will be on show until November.

A range of Lego figures have been created at the attraction. Photo: Hordle/INhouse

Will Saunders, who designed and created the new attraction, spent more than 40 hours to ensure the project was ready for reopening.

He said: "Our time in lockdown showed the absolute best of Britain with countless acts of kindness, and we wanted to create something special in our Miniland attraction to say thank you.

"From the teachers who supported parents with home-schooling and opened up their classrooms for the children of key workers, the postal workers who delivered our lockdown purchases, and the refuse collectors who made us all smile with their TikTok efforts, there were so many people who helped to keep our country moving during the last few months.

"While we weren’t able to fit absolutely everyone into our new display, we hope our Miniland attraction will allow guests a moment of reflection for the superheros who worked so hard to keep us safe, well and entertained."