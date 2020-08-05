Odeon Luxe Birmingham, Stafford and Telford offer free tickets to NHS staff

From Monday, Blue Light Card members have been able to claim the offer online at odeon.co.uk to secure tickets to a number of screenings.

The offer is available until August 25 to celebrate the frontline workers.

Blue Light Card members will have the opportunity to choose from a mix of recent and remastered classics including Onward, Unhinged, Inception, Trolls World Tour, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Dirty Dancing and Oscar-winning Parasite in a new black and white version.

Carol Welch, managing director Odeon UK and Ireland, said: “At Odeon, we recognise how NHS staff and key workers up and down the country have worked tirelessly during this challenging time.

We want to show our gratitude by offering Blue Light Card members a free pair of cinema tickets to watch a film of their choice and enjoy some much deserved cinema time.”

The free tickets offer for Blue Light Card members comes after Odeon announced the reopening of cinemas on July 4, with new health and safety measures in place.

Working with the UK Cinema Association and UK Government to introduce enhanced health and safety measures to each site, including social distancing in auditoriums and foyers, additional cleaning regimes, and a request to book tickets online prior to arrival.

Free tickets for Blue Light Card members can be redeemed here.