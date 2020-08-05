Band faces financial crisis

The Ifton Colliery Band survived two world wars and the closure of the coal mine from where it was born.

But members say unless they can raise funds they will be unable to cover insurance and rental costs.

The band was formed 104 years ago at the Ifton mine at St Martins and has been based in the village and more latterly in Oswestry and beyond. Its rehearsal space is the Black Park Chapel near Chirk but since lockdown the bank has only been able to rehearse remotely over the internet.

Hayley Jones, one of the members, has launched an online fundraising page gofundme.com/f/save-ifton-colliery-band to try to raise £3,000 needed for it to survive.

She said: "Due to the current covid-19 pandemic the band are facing their darkest days as a charity, something we have not faced in our 104 year history. The band has survived two world wars but now faces one of our biggest challenges. We need to fundraise to cover our essential costs as a charity namely our rent and insurances to sustain the band until we can get out performing again and supporting local events around the Shropshire/north Wales border.

"We sustain the charity from performance fees and collecting donations when performing so we have lost all of our normal income."

There are 30 members in the senior band and 45 musicians including learners.

In May the band raised money for an NHS transplant unit after one of its members had a heart and lung transplant, saving his life.

Members recorded an on-line version of Under-the-sea from The Little Mermaid to help raise the money.