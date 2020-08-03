Film maker's delight as Shropshire film shown on Amazon Prime

Shot in at landmarks across the county the 90-minute action thriller tells the story of retired field commander Mark Forbes who is soon dragged back into action after a secret experimental project is resurrected in Wales.

The production was filmed between 2014 and 2016 by the star Muxton writer and actor Philip Huzzey and his project partner Kaushy Patel, of Walsall.

It stars Philip as the commander, Kiah Reeves as his daughter Freya Forbes and Nici Preston as his scheming wife Rachel.

Actors Kiah Reeves and Nici Preston at the Out of Gas premiere

Now it is being shown free for film fans worldwide to enjoy here.

Phillip said: "I'm really thrilled as it took ages to get it on Prime. You have to submit the film to Amazon Prime for approval.

"They watch it and decide if it is suitable to add to their library of films available to viewers. They gave it a 13 plus rating.

"I have heard of another film maker whose film was turned down, therefore I am both relieved and absolutely thrilled that my film has been accepted.

Advertising

Shropshire independent film Out of Gas has made it to Amazon Prime

"It's a great reflection on the hard work and commitment of all cast and crew, and it will of course illuminate everyone involved.

"Being on Amazon will mean it is now available to a larger audience to access and view, and the fact that they are willing to put Out Of Gas on their service gives the film a stamp of quality - which is what we all strived to achieve.

"It's a great feeling to know that something you spent hours creating on a laptop turns into real characters and stories, that can be viewed on a platform like Amazon. This of course spurs one to make further films and the drive to seek improvement wherever it can be achieved."

Advertising

Locations including Granville Park in Muxton, Newport; Haughton Hall in Shifnal, The Shropshire Golf Club; Greenhous Vauxhall in Shrewsbury; and Malinsgate Police Station in Telford.

The film's premiere night was held at Shifnal Village Hall in 2018 attended by about 100 film buffs. The cast and crew were all presented with DVD copies as a memento.

Philip is also the author of the children's book The Adventures of Rufus O’Malley.