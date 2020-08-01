Theatre to reopen to show films

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, which has been closed throughout lockdown ,like entertainment venues across the country, will be opening its doors again on Tuesday.

It will not yet be hosting live performances, but will be showing films to an audience of 105 people – around 20 per cent of its capacity.

The venue is run by Shropshire council, which has confirmed the town centre cinema at The Old Market Hall, will remain closed.

A spokesman for the theatre said: "After a long interval, our doors will open again on Tuesday. While the cinema at our sister venue, The Old Market Hall will remain closed, and we're unable to bring you live indoor performances at this time, a film programme will restart at Theatre Severn.

"In adherence with social distancing guidelines next week we will operate at just under 20 per cent capacity and accommodate a maximum audience of 105 per screening. We have also lined up a series of workshops designed for children and young people during August."

The spokesman added: "We will be thrilled to welcome visitors to the venue again. Our team have worked extremely hard to reach this point, which marks the first step on the road to recovery. We all recognise the need to adapt to current conditions and utilise our resources in new ways to re-open for you at the earliest opportunity.

"We have been hugely grateful for your support and patience while we have put these new plans in place. At the forefront of those plans is the safety of both customers and staff, and our visitors can expect to find several new measures implemented to observe social distancing, reduce face-to-face-interactions, maintain enhanced hygiene within the venues, alongside the wearing of face coverings where applicable."