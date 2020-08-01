Group gets crafty to raise thousands for charity

Albrighton Craft Group has now raised £1,200 for Shifnal and Albrighton Live at Home Service, as well as raising a further £1,000 for Albrighton nursery, located on Newhouse Land.

The group of knitters, crocheters and sewers banded together during lockdown and made nearly 900 facemasks, which have been sold in businesses throughout the village including Number Seven boutique, B&B barbers, Julie's homestore and Henri's hairdressers.

Jan Gold, from the group, said everyone had been working really hard and they were so proud of how much they had raised.

"We started off doing it for the Shifnal and Albrighton Live at Home service," Jan explained. "They are supporting people who are on their own still and so we wanted to raise funds so they can carry on what they're doing.

In Picture L>R: Judith Green, Nicky Huish, Niccy Cottle and Jan Gold

"We have raised £1,200 for them since the beginning of June. Once we got to that amount of money we thought we should share it. So we have now raised another £1,000 for Albrighton nursery on Newhouse Lane."

The nursery recently put out an appeal for fundraising for renovation work. Jan said whatever additional money they raise from now on will go to the Albrighton Library.

"Altogether, the members have probably made nearly 900 masks," she added. "Some we have given away to care homes and staff who are obviously working on the front line. It's not just masks we've been making, some people have knitted teddies, someone has even made jam – so there is a bit of everything going on really.

"We are supporting a local children's care home as well. Even though lockdown is still on we are still being proactive. It's all about teamwork."