Board games aimed at Peaky fans set to launch

Table top gaming specialist Steamforged Games is bringing Birmingham and Black Country set Peaky Blinders to table tops with an official card game titled Peaky Blinders: The Card Game.

It will feature characters from the series and will be suitable for three to six players.

The Peaky Blinders travel game is from Just Games. It is a travel sized adaptation of the current strategic board games – launched in 2019 by Just Games and marking the first of its kind partnership for the Endemol Shine Group property.

Fans will also be able to host Peaky Blinders themed parties with a range of party accessories that Smiffy’s will launch in time for Halloween, together with fancy dress outfits inspired by the main characters.

Funiglobal is also selling Peaky Blinders fancy dress costumes for men and women.

Other forthcoming products include the first licensed videogame, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind from Curve Digital which will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this summer.

The new partnerships areapart of a wider licensing roll-out that has been engineered by Endemol Shine Group and the Peaky Blinders brand owner Caryn Mandabach Productions.