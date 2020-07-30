Birmingham film company celebrates 200 pieces shot in first six months

Barrett Film Co, a Birmingham-based specialist film and video production partner, has produced more than 200 films for agency and direct clients including National Express, Open Study College and The Marketing Pod within its first six months of business.

Director and filmmaker, Jake Barrett, set up the company with the aim of making 'premium film content accessible to all brands'.

He said: “The pandemic has been a difficult time for many within the film community both mentally and physically, especially with many freelancers working alone.

"I have been keen to get as many people involved with our projects as possible so during the lockdown period I set up an online Facebook group, CrewHub, to encourage regular video calls between crew members, just so that everyone feels supported through such challenging times”.

Focusing on current business at Barrett Film Co, Jake continued: “As a business, we’re proud to be partnered with such incredible brands and agencies this early on.

"We’re more than just a production company, we are specialist film partners and strive to challenge brands to embrace film within their marketing strategies.

"We manage all aspects of each project and have the support of more than 30 tried and tested crew members across Birmingham and the UK that we pull in to build a bespoke team suited to each individual client brief.

“My vision is to continue securing partnerships with agencies and brands on a longer-term basis across the UK, combining both our marketing experience and filmmaking skills to tell powerful brand stories that not only look incredible, but guarantee maximum audience impact”.

With more than seven years’ experience, Jake has directed commercials for the likes of Bosch, Coop Pharmacy, Green King, Selco and Beaverbrooks.

