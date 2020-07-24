Equestrian performers put on thrilling ‘tail’ for Shropshire Virtual Show

Theatrick Horse Productions is one of the acts participating in the Shropshire Virtual Show, which will celebrate the best of the county with live music, entertainment, competitions and virtual stalls on August 22.

The show, filmed yesterday at Harton Hollow Nature Reserve in Church Stretton, is hoping to entertain people and support local businesses in the absence of live farm, garden and county events, all while raising funds for five charities – The Cavalier Centre, League of Friends to RJAH, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D. and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

Theatrick, based in Romsley, Worcestershire, have performed their thrilling trick riding and dressage displays in the beautiful Shropshire countryside to tell the story of a little girl’s dream which comes to life.

Georgia Plimbley, co-director of Theatrick, said: “Like everybody else, our summer plans have changed dramatically and we’re disappointed not to get out and showcase our latest displays live. However, we’re delighted we can still put on a show and help entertain people in the comfort of their homes, especially to help raise much-needed funds for good causes.”

Thrilled

Renowned opera singer Louise Sawalha will be providing the backing vocals for the fantastical story, which features underwater scenes of the horses and performers as well as beautiful gardens and rugged Shropshire landscapes.

Danny Budd, co-organiser of the show and trustee of the Cavalier Centre, said: “We are thrilled so many people will have the chance to watch a world-class company like Theatrick perform in the heart of this beautiful county. The time and talent that has gone into producing this story exclusively for Shropshire Virtual Show is incredible – it truly is not to be missed.”

The film will be available at www.shropshirevirtualshow.com on August 22.

Other highlights on the show’s ‘main stage’ include TV’s Marcus Bean hosting a cooking demonstration of a classic Shropshire dish, and a side-splitting set from comedian Paul ‘Silky’ White.

Further announcements will be made through @shropshirevirtualshow on Facebook and Instagram and @shropvirtual on Twitter.