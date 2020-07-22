'Save our DJ' petition as Signal 107 presenter Dicky Dodd faces the axe

Dicky Dodd started broadcasting back in 1994 and has entertained listeners ever since.

But now the presenter and DJ, who runs the popular weekday morning slot on Signal 107, could be axed from his role.

It comes as the radio station starts its integration into the Hits Radio Brand Network, with other presenters starting to be introduced.

The move has led to a petition being set up – attracting more than 600 signatures – calling on the station to "listen to their listeners" and keep him on.

Susan Robert, who set up the petition, said: "I had to do something. Richard has done that much. He was born and bred in Wolverhampton and he's done so much to promote Wolverhampton, including at the Molinuex and everything else.

"I was not the only person who felt like this – one or two others were saying as soon as Signal 107 does that, and he finishes, we will re-tune our radios.

"That's the message from lots of people. He is more of a presenter who understands Wolverhampton. It's a local issue and I'm not convinced about the people coming in.

"Ok, for whatever reason they want to increase their capacity of listeners, but they will lose a lot more to be quite honest because of this.

"It's meant to be a radio station which is supposed to be local and they want to axe someone like him – I can't understand that."

Dicky, aged 46, started in radio when he joined Beacon, based on the Tettenhall Road, in 1994 where he stayed for six years.

He had a stint at Wyvern FM in Worcester for eight months – still continuing to do bits for Beacon – before he joined 107.7FM The Wolf in March 2001.

The station was rebranded as Signal 107 in 2012 as part of a station that expanded to cover Shropshire and Wyre Forest and will now be merged and rebranded again to form Greatest Hits Radio in September this year.

A spokesman for Bauer Media, which runs the station, said: "Dicky Dodd continues as a key part of our station line-up. As the station transitions to Greatest Hits Radio this September, a new Breakfast Show will be introduced. However, there will be a regional drive-time show on the station and we shall announce details of our host for this in due course."

Mr Dodd, a popular figure in the city, has hosted numerous city-wide events as the voice of the city and supported Compton Care and The Haven through his tenure.

The presenter, who was born in the city and went to Wednesfield High School, starred in Grand Theatre's pantomime Dick Whittington in January this year.

A statement on Signal 107's website – explaining the changes being introduced – said some former presenters could depart from their roles, but they wouldn't comment on individual cases.

The move will see Bauer Media create the largest commercial radio network in the UK.

https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-our-local-radio-presenter-dicky-dodd-from-axe