Horse Of The Year Show in Birmingham cancelled due to coronavirus

Organisers of the Horse of the Year show have announced the cancellation of the 2020 show, which was due to be held at the Resorts World Arena at the NEC Birmingham.

Organisers said they were disappointed to have to cancel the event, but had done so to safeguard the large number of people who work to make the event happen.

The organisers also said they had looked at postponing the 2020 event, but had been unable to do so due to a lack of available dates at the venue and continuing uncertainty over the pandemic.

Tickets for the 2020 show can be refunded or can be transferred to be used at the 2021 show.

The 72nd edition of the show, which was due to take place from Wednesday, October 7 to Saturday, October 10, will now take place from October 6 to October 10 2021.

For more information about gaining a refund, go to theticketfactory.com/tickets/help/coronavirus-faqs

For more information about the Horse of the Year show, go to hoys.co.uk