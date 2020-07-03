Former Shropshire school teacher publishes first book

Having worked for many years as a primary school teacher, Amanda Humphries, of Bridgnorth, said it was her love of reading stories to her class that inspired her to write her own book.

Now, the 54-year-old has written her first book, Joe and the Kite – aimed at young people aged seven to nine years old.

Joe And The Kite book cover

Unexpectedly swept away to Cloud Land, a place where time stands still, Joe meets Ellie, an eight-year-old girl who has just arrived there too. They meet the mysterious Mr Iam, who challenges them to solve his riddles and play ‘the game’ in order to return home.

But this game is not an easy one. Joe and Ellie must face their fears and overcome challenges together. Can they trust anyone to help them? Will they succeed and get back home or face the consequences of losing?

Amanda said: “This story began in front of my primary school class. I loved creating stories off the top of my head, taking the children on an imaginary journey. Building up the suspense and mystery as I drew them into the story, it was as if they were eating from the palm of my hand – I loved it.

"My desire is to see something that has come from my imagination become published books for children to enjoy.”

Living in rural Shropshire all her life, Amanda is married with two offspring and a grandson. She worked for many years in a primary school as a higher level teaching assistant, teaching reception.