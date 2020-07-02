Menu

Severn Valley Railway will resume passenger trips next month

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | Entertainment | Published:

Severn Valley Railway will resume passenger trips next month.

Severn Valley Railway

Bosses at the heritage attraction say services will be steaming back from August 1 with the help of compartment carriages to ensure family groups can ride while observing social distancing.

Tickets must be booked in advance and will go on sale at 11am on Monday(6).

General manager Helen Smith said: “We are hugely excited to be making this announcement after three and a half months of enforced closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve put a great deal of thought and planning into our offering and have been careful to balance the need for social distancing and other safety measures, with making sure our visitors enjoy a long-awaited and exciting day out.”

The cost will be £75 per compartment for up to six people. Two trains will depart from Kidderminster and one from Bridgnorth each morning, taking passengers the full 16 miles length of the line and back.

"There will be a stop-off at The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley, and those who start their journey from Bridgnorth will also have the option of stop-offs at the Georgian town of Bewdley, and at Kidderminster with its Railway Museum.

Visitors will be able to purchase refreshments at Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

