Rescheduled date announced for Planet Earth II Live in Birmingham

The show, originally set to take place on April 4, now comes to Birmingham's Resorts World on March 24, 2021.

All tickets purchased for the original dates remain valid.

Barry Campbell, UK promoter from FKP Scorpio, commented, “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation and uncertainty around concert mass gatherings, we felt it was important to move our Planet Earth II tour once again, to spring 2021.

"We want these shows to be a great experience and it is important to us that the public should feel safe and to be able to attend the shows without worry.

"We promise it will be a spectacular tour well worth waiting for and thank all ticket purchasers for their patience and understanding in these most difficult times.”

Hosted by science and natural history TV presenter Liz Bonnin, the show features behind the scenes insights from Mike Gunton, the executive producer of the BAFTA and EMMY award-winning BBC television series.. Featuring breath taking specially-selected footage shown in 4K ultra high-definition on a gigantic LED screen, the City Of Prague Philharmonic

The scenes - shown in 4K ultra high-definition on an LED screen - will be accompanied by live music from the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestraa.

Conducted by Matthew Freeman, the orchestrawill perform music by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Host Liz Bonnin said: "The last few months have been incredibly difficult for everyone and we are reeling from the impact of this pandemic.

"Our hope is that, once we begin to recover from this extraordinary situation, our tour can play a small part in offering joy, healing and optimism.

"It will be an uplifting experience, celebrating the majesty of life and all the beauty and wonder that Mother Earth has to offer.

"I'm all the more excited to be able to share it with you."

