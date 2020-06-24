Geri Horner and Alexandra Burke appointed Royal Commonwealth Society ambassadors

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner, comedian David Walliams and singer Alexandra Burke have been appointed as inaugural ambassadors of the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS).

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has also been handed the role, to mark the society’s 152nd anniversary.

David Walliams has been appointed an ambassador of the Royal Commonwealth Society (Ian West/PA)

The RCS, founded in 1868, works to improve the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens.

Reacting to her appointment, Horner said: “Throughout my life, I have been a big believer in the power of coming together and breaking down barriers.

“In such uncertain times, it is more important than ever that we, as a global community, continue to listen and learn from each other and stay united on our shared values as we take positive steps in climate action, and achieving racial and gender equality.”

Little Britain star Walliams described the role as a “privilege” and said he was looking forward to hearing from young people on climate action.

Burke, a former X Factor winner, said she was “thrilled” to become an RCS ambassador.

The Queen has been patron of the RCS since 1952. The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed vice-patron in 2018 to mark its 150th anniversary.