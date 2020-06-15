Adele and Akala lead stars in marking third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire

Adele, Akala and George The Poet were among the stars paying tribute on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Sunday marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London high-rise turned into the most deadly domestic blaze since the Second World War.

The fire claimed 72 lives and more than 70 other people were injured.

Adele, who is due to take part in an online memorial event, paid tribute to the victims of the fire.

She said on Instagram: “Today, Sunday, is 3 years since #Grenfell. 72 lives will be forever in our hearts”, before encouraging fans to join the memorial.

Shortly after the fire, Adele visited the scene to speak to victims and their families.

RIP to all who lost their lives in the Grenfell tragedy. Justice is still pending — George The Poet? (@GeorgeThePoet) June 14, 2020

Brit Award-nominated artist George The Poet paid tribute, writing: “RIP to all who lost their lives in the Grenfell tragedy. Justice is still pending.”

Pop star Rita Ora shared a green heart and the message: “Never forgotten and forever in our hearts.”

The #Grenfell catastrophe must never be forgotten as the legacy for those who died has to be for change to happen. @GrenfellUnited #UnitedForGrenfell #presstheresetbutton? https://t.co/Ic4P287kkS — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) June 14, 2020

Children’s TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin said: “The #Grenfell catastrophe must never be forgotten as the legacy for those who died has to be for change to happen.”

Rest in power to all the people that lost their lives and #Grenfell three years ago and love to all the bereaved and survivors. ?? — Akala (@akalamusic) June 14, 2020

Rapper and author Akala added: “Rest in power to all the people that lost their lives and #Grenfell three years ago and love to all the bereaved and survivors.”

Today we remember the 72 lives that were lost at #Grenfell 3 years ago. After all this time 56,000 people are still at risk in households covered in the same flammable cladding. This needs to change. pic.twitter.com/fI4IuSpKLo — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) June 14, 2020

Pop band Bastille encouraged their followers to write to their local MP asking the Government to commit to the removal of certain flammable building claddings.

today marks 3 years since The Grenfell Tower fire. Currently in Britain, 257 tower blocks, housing about 56,000 people are still to be made safe. Please take some time today to donate to the organisations that are trying to protect lives… — Jack Garratt (@JackGarratt) June 14, 2020

And singer-songwriter Jack Garratt wrote: “Today marks 3 years since The Grenfell Tower fire.

“Currently in Britain, 257 tower blocks, housing about 56,000 people are still to be made safe.

“Please take some time today to donate to the organisations that are trying to protect lives…”

He shared a link to the Grenfell Foundation, which provides support to the tower’s former residents and their families.

Wolf Alice guitarist Joff Oddie and rappers Big Narstie, Avelino and Big Zuu also shared tributes online.

The public inquiry into the disaster was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and is due to restart on July 6.