'There is always something new to see': Behind the scenes at Dorothy Clive Gardens

Now the Dorothy Clive Garden covers 12 acres, including an edible woodland, rose walk and seasonal borders, and welcomes 15,000 visitors every year.

Although like many attractions the garden on the Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire borders was forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has now reopened its gates to visitors.

Behind the scenes the team of dedicated gardeners have been tending to the plants to ensure they continue to look their best.

And garden curator director Kathryn Robey says now is a perfect time to visit with much of the collection offering wonderful displays full of colour.

“The rhododendrons are very colourful and the herbaceous borders and roses are stunningly beautiful. The weather has been very kind to us and that’s helped everything to burst into life,” she tells Weekend.

As well as members of the public, the staff also regularly welcome many different feathered friends to the garden.

“The birds have loved the peace and quiet and they are getting much braver,” says Kathryn.

Gardener Adrian Corry tending to the garden

Advertising

Colonel Harry Clive decided to plant in the garden in 1940 to help his wife Dorothy during her illness.

Sadly, she died two years later, but Colonel Clive continued to develop the space throughout the 1940s and 50s as a place of rest and continued horticultural education for the general public.

In 1958, management of the then fledgling garden was entrusted, by Colonel Clive, to a newly established independent charity The Willoughbridge Garden Trust.

This charity still oversees, what is now a much larger and considerably enhanced garden, and employs a small specialist team of staff to manage the site’s affairs, including three full-time gardeners.

Advertising

They are supported by a team of dedicated volunteers, who have now returned to duty after taking a break while the attraction was closed to the public.

As well as gardening, volunteers lend a hand with a range of other duties including helping in the shop, supporting the site’s administration and assisting at the seasonal events.

They come from all walks of life; some are retired, some are seeking new skills, some come along to support a worthwhile cause and others want to meet new people and make friends.

“Garden volunteers came back on Monday. We are thrilled that they are back as we struggle without them. Obviously we have some fairly strict protocols to keep them safe so it is still a bit strange but just lovely to see them all again. Hopefully the rest will come as soon as they are able and we will be back to the full team,” says Kathryn, who has worked at Dorothy Clive Garden for three years.

The garden is both formal and informal, hosting a network of paths that invite visitors to explore and discover its intimacy and tranquility.

Many plants have sprung into life thanks to the recent warm weather

At the moment the main jobs keeping the gardening team led by head gardener Zdenek Valkoun-Walker, busy are weeding, grass mowing, edging and watering.

The latter task is particularly important in the Royal Botanic Glasshouse, which includes familiar perennials including lemon, grapefruit, figs and olive trees as well as climbing plants such as bougainvillea, plumbago and a grape vine.

“The glasshouse takes a lot of watering. It contains mostly Mediterranean and South African plants and there are lots of quite exotic, rare and wonderful plants in there.

“The plumbago are all going to be in flower soon and they are the most fantastic blue. The birds of paradise are also really beautiful,” says Kathryn, who previously worked as head gardener for almost four years at Melbourne Hall in Derbyshire, the home of Lord and Lady Ralph Kerr.

The garden has several notable collections of plants including rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias, sarcococca and hydrangeas and the team is always looking to grow the collection.

“We try to build up the collection by propagation and germination. We have presents that people bring to us and we have a good swap system going with other gardens. Sharing is the best kind of gardening,” says Kathryn.

The team prides itself on offering visitors a lovely garden to explore that has delights and surprises whatever the season.

The Royal Botanic Glasshouse

“There is always something new to see,” says Kathryn. “Whatever your passion is, we have it here and lots more. The woodland area is wonderful, the roses are beautiful and the quarry garden is fabulous,” she adds.

The garden welcomed back visitors on June 1 but to be able to open safely they have had to reduce the number of people that can be on site at any one time so tickets need to be booked in advance.

There is a one-way system operating in the toilets and the tearoom is offering a takeaway service.

“We heard from so many people about how much they had missed their visits. We have done everything we can to keep people safe.

“It’s been lovely to welcome back our members and we’re hoping to attract new members as well. The membership offers unlimited access to the garden throughout the open season and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the low season. It is really good value and it pays for itself after two visits,” says Kathryn.

To book a visit call 07753869741 between 10 and 4pm. For further information see dorothyclivegarden.co.uk