Apple announces release date for Tom Hanks war film Greyhound

Tom Hanks’ Second World War drama Greyhound will arrive on Apple’s streaming service on July 10, the technology giant has announced.

The film had been set to be one of the major Hollywood releases of the summer before the entertainment industry lurched into crisis as coronavirus swept across the world.

Amid mass cinema closures, Apple bought the distribution rights for Greyhound and it will arrive on its Apple TV+ service next month.

The film will launch in more than 100 countries, the company said. Greyhound was written by Hanks based on an CS Forester novel.

It stars the Hollywood actor as a US Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during the war.

For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as “the Black Pit,” battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers.

It also features This Is England star Stephen Graham.