Bill and Ted party on into the future in first trailer for Face The Music

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter travel to the future to try to steal a song from their older selves in the first trailer for Bill and Ted Face The Music.

The duo reprise their roles as the would-be rockers who were once told they would save the universe.

Confronted by Holland Taylor’s The Great Leader, she tells them: “25 years ago you played a concert in front of the entire world, one month ago you played in Barstow, California for 40 people, most of whom were there for $2 Taco Night.

Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other. ?⚡ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/oh7Oj3mVK3 — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

“Bill and Ted, what have you got to say for yourselves?”

Winter’s Bill replies: “Be excellent to each other!”

Reeves’ Ted then adds: “And party on dudes.”

He continues: “Bill, we have spent our whole lives trying to write the song that will unite the wold, why can’t we just go to the future, when we have written it?”

Advertising

Their destiny is calling. Keanu Reeves and @Winter are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes. ?⚡️ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/MSZToqIOQZ — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

The trailer shows the pair time-travelling in their phone box, before meeting their future selves in a prison yard, where they are heavily tattooed and muscled and dressed in orange jump suits.

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure was released in 1989, and the sequel Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey came out in 1991.

Bill and Ted Face The Music is due for release later this year.