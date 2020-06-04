Rare Louis Vuitton bag created to celebrate royal wedding to be auctioned

The designer Petite Malle handbag, which is one of 21 created in 2018, is expected to fetch between £12,000 to £18,000.

The piece, numbered 13, features a Union Jack flag and was only sold at the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street flagship store.

It will feature in Fellows Auctioneers' designer collection auction – which runs until June 8 – as lot 191.

Sophie Higgs, designer collection specialist at the Birmingham firm, said: "We are delighted to announce the auction of this extremely rare handbag which was released to celebrate Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

The handbag created to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will be auctioned. Photo: Fellows Auctioneers

"In keeping with the wedding itself, the handbag has been shaped by the wealth of history that feeds all Louis Vuitton trunks, yet it flies a path of its own.

"Devotees of the brand will recognise the familiar shape, the iconic monogram canvas and the gold-tone lock and fittings, but will no doubt welcome the tasteful incorporation of the Union Jack flag design."

The collection completely sold out on the very first day of being on sale in 2018 – with the Louis Vuitton store celebrating the Sussexes' wedding.

The piece has a monogram coated canvas exterior, with black leather trim and a detachable leather shoulder strap.

It has an S-lock fastening and a blue and black leather lined interior and comes with a maker's care guide, papers, a dust bag and box.