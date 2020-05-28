WATCH: Shropshire solicitor Hugh shows why he really digs growing

Hugh Strickland, a corporate finance partner at law firm Aaron and Partners, has launched the Shropshire Kitchen Garden channel, where he gives his tips on how to grow produce from the garden to use in home-cooked meals.

Having been introduced to gardening at a young age, Hugh started Shropshire Kitchen Garden to show that anyone can grow their own produce, and since launching in April he has racked up over 1,000 views.

Watch one of Hugh's videos:

What's growing in my Kitchen Garden at the beginning of May

The channel includes Hugh’s advice on creating a layout for growing fruit and vegetables, how to dig patches properly, and planting seeds to enjoy seasonal produce in time for summer.

Hugh said: “Lockdown has been a time for people to take up new hobbies, so I wanted to share how easy it is to grow fruit and vegetables and make use of them in your own kitchen.

“I’ve been growing my own produce, or as my family call it, kitchen gardening, for years now and it’s a brilliant way of staying active and being able to cook with fresh and nutritious ingredients.

“YouTube is something I’ve never done before, but my videos have had a really positive reception so far and I’m looking forward to helping as many viewers as possible discover the joy of growing your own vegetables.”

In his role as a corporate finance partner, Hugh regularly advises on the buying and selling of high value businesses and joint venture agreements. He is also the chair of the Shropshire Rural Communities Charity, which works to prevent rural isolation and poverty in the region.

Hugh added: “Being in front of the camera and out in my garden is the complete opposite from my role at the office, but it’s very rewarding to be able to take a break from work and focus on my garden. It’s a great way to boost personal wellbeing, to connect with nature, and I think everyone could benefit from it.”

Learn more on Hugh's YouTube channel, Shropshire Kitchen Garden.