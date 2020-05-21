Online art shows to keep families happy

The new ArtsAlive@Home will feature a mixture of pre-recorded shows and live streamed events, most of which are being held exclusively for the Arts Alive group.

The rural touring scheme has had to cancel its normal programme of events, which includes Flicks in the Sticks, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers have said they are committed to keep bringing arts events to local communities in rural areas.

They are asking audiences to tune in on a specific date and time so that viewers can collectively enjoy a post-show chat with one of the performers via group video conferencing.

Cerin Mills, live events programmer at Arts Alive, said: “We think our audience will really enjoy sharing the experience of an online show.

“They can watch the fabulous events from the comfort of their sofa, organise their own interval drinks, share their response with the other audience members, and speak to the performers after the show.

“While there is no replacing the atmosphere of a live show, we believe this will be a really unique and enriching community experience, for people of all ages.”

The line-up includes ‘The Fairy’s Kiss’ from the Scottish ballet, with a post-show chat with principal dancer, Beth Kingsley-Garner.

The award-winning Puppet State Theatre will be sharing a recording of their show ‘The Man who Planted Trees’ which was recorded at The Edinburgh Fringe 2019.

Songwriter and performer Louise Jordan will share extracts from ‘Florence’, a one-woman show about Florence Nightingale, with a live Q&A with Louise after the show.

A range of events will be available for families to enjoy as part of the programme.

Details of all the events are listed on the website www.artsalive.co.uk and details will be released on the ‘Arts Alive & Flicks in the Sticks’ Facebook page as well.