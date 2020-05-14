Quiz night in aid of refugee children

Friends of Conakry Refugee School is a Shropshire-based charity which supports a school for refugee children in Conakry, in Guinea, West Africa.

There will be a virtual quiz night hosted on Zoom link tomorrow at 8pm. Entry is a suggested minimum of £5 per team.

The Friends' hope to raise £300 to cover water hygiene supplies for a month as this will allow the school to reopen when Guinea's government lifts the state of emergency this weekend.

To join the fun sign up via website www.fcrs.org.uk. Participants will then be sent an email with an invitation and prompt to download the Zoom software on tablet, phone, laptop or computer.

Detailed instructions on how to use the platform and what to do on the night will also be provided.

Donations to the project can also be made via the website for those unable to take part in the quiz.

Friends of Conakry Refugee School was set up by volunteers based in Broseley and Much Wenlock.