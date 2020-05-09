Waitrose queuers treated to VE Day musical special in Newport

Dom Cook, who drives for Waitrose and also works in-store, set up his saxophone and played two sets of wartime and nostalgic songs, which he had spent the previous days learning.

A fortuitous fly-over by a military aircraft for the 75th anniversary of VE Day even coincided with the last notes of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', drawing gasps from the queuing shoppers.

Gregg Cherrington, part of the management team, said: "With us being in lockdown and it being VE Day, we wanted to find a way to celebrate it in a safe way.

"It worked out pretty well. We have had nothing but praise for Dom. It really seems to have resonated with people.

"We are looking at doing something on a more regular basis, maybe an hour at a time."

'Chuffed'

Dom, 20, mainly plays clarinet at weddings and private functions but he is also adept at playing saxophone. He learned old songs including 'We'll Meet Again', 'The White Cliffs of Dover' and 'There'll Always Be an England'.

He said he was "chuffed" when asked by the management team to perform for VE Day.

Advertising

"I thought it would be a good chance to get myself out there, but mainly try and make the queue a bit less boring.

"I learned the whole set, it was a couple of days transcribing and getting it all down.

"It was good fun. In the morning I wasn't sure exactly what to expect but the people waiting were lovely. I got quite a few compliments.

"A big thank you to Gregg, he made it a lot easier for me being there the whole time. He was very supportive."

Advertising

Dom also works for Katachiefs in Market Drayton and is learning to fly with the Shropshire Aero Club, but he said he loves his delivery job, which he pours more hours into during the pandemic than ever before.

"All the customers are so nice, especially in the current situation. I really love the job.

"I try to perform as often as I can but gigs don't come in that often, especially now.

"I do a lot of weddings, especially over summer. Occasionally I will busk in Market Drayton where I live, or Shrewsbury."

See a video of Dom's performance, or find out more, at facebook.com/Domcookmusic/. Alternatively, email domcookmusic@gmail.com.