Menu

Advertising

Sir David Attenborough celebrates his 94th birthday

Entertainment | Published:

The release of the broadcaster’s latest documentary, with Netflix, has been delayed.

Citizens’ Assembly on Climate 2020

Sir David Attenborough celebrates his 94th birthday on Friday, after appearing on our screens for the first time more than 60 years ago.

The revered broadcaster and environmentalist made his TV debut in 1954, on a black and white programme called Zoo Quest.

His programmes – including Blue Planet, Planet Earth and Seven Worlds, One Planet – have been watched by millions and influenced public debate.

Attenborough is Knighted
Sir David Attenborough with his wife Jane and daughter Susan after being knighted (PA)

Since turning 90, Sir David has largely eschewed public birthday celebrations.

Speaking at the Baftas in 2018, he said: “My nearest and dearest, family and friends made a fuss when I turned 90 and I said ‘OK that’s enough’.”

Sir David was due to release a documentary called A Life On Our Planet with Netflix, looking at the challenges facing Earth and what can be done to address them.

However, the feature has been postponed until later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News