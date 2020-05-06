Captain Tom and singer Michael Ball to meet for first time

Captain Tom Moore will meet singer Michael Ball for the first time after they topped the UK singles charts while raising funds for the NHS.

Capt Moore, 100, has captured the hearts of the nation with his tireless efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Tom Moore and Michael Ball topped the charts (Joe Horsman/BBC/PA)

Since setting out to raise £1,000 by walking laps of his garden, the war veteran has brought in more than £32 million.

His staggering efforts have won admiration from around the world, including messages from the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Capt Moore will be the focus of a BBC Breakfast programme looking back at the last four weeks of his campaign, and as part of the show will meet Michael Ball for the first time.

They topped the charts with their cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone and will perform the song together, while adhering to social distancing rules, the BBC said.

Captain Tom: We Salute You will also feature interviews with his daughter Hannah and grandchildren Benji and Georgia. It will air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Wednesday May 6.