Film fans prepare to ‘feel the force’ on Star Wars Day

Movie fans around the world are preparing to mark Star Wars Day.

The day is celebrated on May 4 each year with aficionados wearing costumes to show their love of the sci-fi franchise.

Fans refer to the movies’ famous phrase May The Force Be With You by declaring “May the Fourth be with you”.

Disney+ is putting the final instalment in the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, on its platform (Disney+/PA)

Last year, after the death of Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, his family shared a special message, saying that “May the 4th is a tribute to the scale of Star Wars reach”.

Entertainment giant Disney+ is putting the final instalment in the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, on its platform on the day.

The Rise Of Skywalker was released in December and featured a star-studded cast including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver.

It received mixed reviews from critics and holds a 52% score on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

The film earned just over one billion dollars at the global box office, making it less successful than both The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens.