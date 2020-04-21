We want your great bake photos

Ovens across our region have never been so busy as families in lockdown dig out the recipe books. Now the Shropshire Star wants to see your creations for a special online gallery, with the best pictures published in-paper too.

Sales of flour have increased three-fold as the UK copes with being stuck at home.

Alex Waugh of the National Association of British and Irish Millers said UK millers have been working round the clock – genuinely milling flour 24-hours-a-day and seven-days-a-week in order to keep shelves stocked. He said baking was a great way for families to bond during these difficult times.

Scones and banana bread are said to be the most popular home baking treats.