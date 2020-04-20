JLS announce free Birmingham concert for NHS frontline staff

The special matinee concert, as part of their Beat Again comeback tour, will take place on November 28.

The one-off show will be centred around celebrating and honouring the efforts made by the country's NHS frontline staff and primary care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

JLS member Oritse Williams said: "I have always championed and extended my gratitude to the NHS at every opportunity possible, from the way that the incredible nurses had supported my mother through her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

"I am so incredibly proud that my JLS brothers and I are able to come together, to put on a special show for all of the NHS superheroes on the frontline."

Fellow singer JB Gill said: "We can never be too grateful for the NHS. The privilege of free healthcare from professionals who have studied for many years to obtain the knowledge and skills to keep us healthy cannot be underestimated – and not just in the face of adverse times as we are facing now.

"With multiple close friends who are doctors in the NHS and my mother who has worked as part of the NHS for over 25 years, it’s incredibly important for us to give back to our health heroes."

Guy Dunstan, managing director at Resorts World Arena added: “Everyone here at Resorts World Arena would like to thank JLS for putting on this incredibly special concert for frontline NHS workers, and we are honoured to have worked with the band, the Promoter SJM and the band’s management to make this a reality.

"To show our support, together with our official box office The Ticket Factory, we have also removed all customer fees on tickets. We hope this small gesture means that all our amazing, hard-working NHS staff have to do is sit back and enjoy the great music on offer."

Those eligible for tickets for the show will be all frontline NHS staff working within hospitals across the country including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, ambulance staff, porters and cleaners. Any staff that work within the hospital will be eligible to apply for a ticket. Eligible NHS staff members are entitled to bring one guest with them but will need two tickets.

Tickets will be limited to two per eligible person and will be available from Wednesday via www.theticketfactory.com. Eligible frontline staff must bring valid ID with them to the show.