Put pen to paper for National Stationery Week

But as we try to stay connected to our loved ones during lockdown, many of us are turning to traditional letters and greetings cards to bridge the physical distance between us.

Handwritten messages provide a personal touch that can’t be replicated by sending a text or an email, but experts also believe the simple act of putting pen to paper can be therapeutic too.

Writing by hand forces us to slow down – something we don’t usually have the luxury to do. Just the activity itself can be rhythmic and calming, and because it requires concentration and focus, it can be a welcome distraction from our worries.

It can also be a powerful tool for stimulating our brains and getting our creative juices flowing – whether that’s by unloading our thoughts and feelings into a journal or jotting down improvements we want to make to our home.

Tomorrow marks the start of National Stationery Week – an annual event which has been running for 10 years this year and celebrates all things stationery while at the same time encouraging people to keep writing by hand.

It has been backed by firms including Manuscript Pen Company, based in the Shropshire village of Highley, which has made pens for the Kings of Spain, Italy and Portugal, and the Black Country’s Maped Helix which has roots going back to 1887.

This year the team behind National Stationery Week has relaunched its #GetBritainWriting campaign to encourage people to pass the time by digging out their favourite pens and pencils and some paper to get creative, write letters, practice calligraphy or find their inner voices.

They believe that writing is even more important during these unprecedented times as it enables us to keep in touch with family, friends and loved ones and, that no matter the time, place or idea; writing is the perfect pastime.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, people have turned to traditional letters to check in on their neighbours or write messages of thanks to those offering support, the NHS and those workers helping to keep vital services running.

Receiving a handwritten letter or card can really lift the spirits

“It is inspiring in these uncertain and hugely challenging times to see so many people stepping up to the plate, the kindness of so many towards others, and so much resourcefulness,” says National Stationery Week founder, Chris Leonard-Morgan.

“The importance of stationery and greeting cards and the continuing use of pens and pencils, and paper products, is very much to the fore at the moment with their restorative, as well as relaxing, powers being highlighted by many in the press and on social media.

“I often comment about the resurgence of personal stationery and its role as an antidote to all things digital, but who would ever have thought there would come a time when it would go further and play its part in combating the stresses of a pandemic?

“Its impact can be seen and felt on a number of levels. Receiving a handwritten greeting card or letter creates a powerful connection between people and never more so than now when many are ill, self-isolating or at home alone, and anxious.

“Adults and children are being encouraged to connect with family, friends and neighbours in this way as well as by phone and email, to show that they care and are being thought of. It’s important, lifts spirits and generates a massive feel-good effect,” he adds.

Stationery is also playing a part in helping to keep children learning and engaged while being home schooled. “It can be hard keeping children occupied and entertained at the best of times, so my heart goes out at the moment to those with young families, especially those with not much space or no garden and parents trying to work from home.

“Children’s stationery and drawing books are a blessing at a time like this as I know from my own family, and there is lots of help at hand.

“Greeting card publisher Laura Sherratt Designs is one of these. The firm recently joined forces with one of its retailer customers to launch a greeting card design competition, to bring out the creative talents of both adults and children, and others are doing something similar.

Writing a diary or journal can distract you from your worries

“Another company looking to help put the fun back into functional is the Love Writing Company which is on a mission to help children enjoy writing – the firm has a range of specially designed age appropriate pencils, engaging handwriting practice books and fun greeting cards to make their own. This is a great time for analogue – keep writing,” adds Chris, who is liveryman of the 600-year-old Stationers’ Company in London.

Manuscript Pen Company is encouraging stationery addicts to ‘pick up a pen’ and discover their own writing style. The firm’s roots go back as far as 1856 and it’s now known for its selection of premium writing and creative tools. Managing director Charlie Stockbridge said: “We are over the moon to be a part of National Stationery Week. The campaign allows us to speak to consumers, retailers, creatives and other brands through exciting and fun campaigns. We can’t wait to get started.”

Established in 1887, Helix has been supplying innovative school stationery and office equipment for over 130 years.

It’s now part of the Maped Group and the Helix and Helix Oxford ranges are joined by the Maped brands which have been in homes and business since 1947.

Lianne Fletcher, marketing manager at Kingswinford-based Maped Helix, said the historic firm was delighted to be a part of the campaign again.

“National Stationery Week combines both fun and meaning into a campaign that encourages the nation to put pen to paper. Maped Helix has stood the test of time with iconic products and we were keen to be involved with this fantastic event,” she added.

National Stationery Week starts tomorrow and runs until April 26. See www.nationalstationeryweek.com