Venues, festivals and arts organisations eligible for £1,000 emergency grants from Shropshire Council

The council said the money would enable organisations, venues and festivals to continue keeping people engaged digitally over the next six months.

It said in a statement: "Specifically, it is for those who regularly deliver high quality programmes of work directly benefitting artists, participants, audiences, and those who contribute to Shropshire Council’s priorities, whose programmes have been impacted by coronavirus."

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, communications and waste, said: “There is a wealth of evidence out there demonstrating the positive impact arts and creativity has on people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“This funding will help support Shropshire’s arts sector to deliver a countywide, accessible programme of activity, which we need more than ever at the moment to bring people a glimmer of positivity.”

The work should be developed with the aspiration that it will offer all sections of the community new experiences where possible, and ensure equality of access, enabling everyone to get involved in the arts regardless of circumstance.

Programmes of work will need to meet a number of criteria, and be delivered by the arts sector in Shropshire's unitary council area between late May and November this year.

For a copy of the grant guidance and criteria, and the application form go to shropshire.gov.uk/arts-and-festivals/shropshire-council-emergency-arts-grants-2020/

The deadline for applications is midday on Tuesday, May 5.

Decisions will be made in the week beginning May 18.

For more information about the grant scheme email alexa.pugh@shropshire.gov.uk