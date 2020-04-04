Watch: Shropshire creativity expert launches lockdown activities in TV appearance

STEAM Co pioneer Nick Corston appeared on BBC Breakfast, hosted by Louise Minchin and Dan Walker, to launch his Community Lock In initiative in a live broadcast from Glastonbury.

The specialist enterprise is running Arts Connect, a children's rocket-making project and conferences - all online - as part of the effort and hopes to host UK Art Takeover next month.

Workshop details are available at www.steamco.org.uk

Mr Corston, who grew up in Ludlow, said: "There are four key activities from us here at STEAM Co, promoting art, creativity and people in our schools, work and lives.

#CommunityLockIn and #CoFight19 Launch on BBC Breakfast - 1st April 2020

"Number one, we announced the Kids Rocket Club a safe place for kids and creative carers to hang out and do creative activities every day. We are going to get special guests in there.

"We're going to do it all on video. It's all going to be amazing.

"Number two is our ongoing Arts Connect work. We're going to be broadcasting video content around creativity in our schools, work and lives.

"Number three, I'm really excited about this. In May we're going to do a UK Art Takeover following from what we did on the Isle of Wight recently. We need your help with that.

"It's part of the BBC and Voluntary Arts 'Get Creative' Festival.

"The fourth thing we're doing in co-conferences. We're basically setting up a whole video kit and we're going to broadcast over the internet.

"I was offered a keynote speech a few months ago, got really excited and the other day I heard the event got cancelled physically, but we're going to do it virtually. We're being supported by that organisation to deliver the Community Lock In."

Community Lock In is being run in partnership with London Grid for Learning.