Coronavirus: Classic Ibiza 2020 at Weston Park postponed

It had been due to go ahead on July 18 but will now take place on July 17, 2021. Those who bought tickets will be contacted regarding refunds starting next week.

A statement from Lisa Ward and Katherine Brindley of promoters Revival Productions said: "In light of recent communications from government, it is with a heavy heart that we have made the difficult, yet responsible, decision to postpone the 2020 Classic Ibiza, in association with San Miguel, tour until 2021.

"The safety of you, our amazing audience, together with our performers, crew, medical team and the local charities and businesses that we support, will always be of paramount importance to us.

"We know how much you all look forward to Classic Ibiza and that tickets can be hard to come by, so your tickets for 2020 will automatically be transferred over to 2021.

"However, you will also be eligible for a refund if you so wish.

"After you have been contacted, you will have 28 days to apply for your refund. If we have not heard from you within this time your new 2021 tickets will be issued automatically – you do not need to do anything.

"Although this is incredibly disappointing for us all, we know in our hearts that this is the right decision. We can’t wait until we see you all again, but in the meantime continue to check out our Facebook page as we will be posting archive footage and posts from our artists so that you can party Classic Ibiza-style from the safety of your own home.

"We are currently still scheduled to headline several shows with our colleagues at Summertime Live for their concerts this year.

Advertising

"Their events run later in the season, including shows in October, and therefore they have more lead time in which to monitor this situation. We will update our website and social channels in due course with information on these shows.

"Like many of you, we are currently working remotely, and our phone lines are unmanned. If you have any questions, please email info@revival-productions.co.uk and we will respond within 48 hours."

"Stay home people and stay safe. Much love!"

See classicibiza.co.uk for more information.