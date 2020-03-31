Kitchen floor become dance floor for Telford DJ Leanne in virtual event

Leanne streamed her family friendly DJ set live from her home in Telford to get across the message that life wasn't all doom and gloom.

A massive 4,500 people "tuned in" to the disco and now she has promised to repeat the party next Saturday.

"As we know everything is a bit rubbish at the moment, so I thought, let's get our community spirits up," she said.

DJ Leanne Abeyance with Emelie Morris, Ashleigh Evans and Gracie Ainsworth..

"I was going to do it in the garden but the weather turned so we moved into the kitchn. It was better because I could have the smoke machine on and the lights looked amazing

"By time the night ended I was up to 4.5k views, with hundreds and hundreds of comments. I will be doing it again this Saturday between 5-6 as the response has been amazing."

"It is for families needing some fun and cheer. They can get dressed up and celebrate life as it's not all doom and gloom in isolation."

People can get involved through facebook.com/abeyancediscos.