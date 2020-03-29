Shrewsbury Market remains a cave of treasures

From traditional fruit and veg and meat to artisan produce, crafts and street food, it’s a busy and vibrant community hub in the heart of the town.

While some traditional markets have fallen on hard times in recent years, this is one that managers and stallholders say has been thriving.

And it’s attracted national and regional acclaim having picked up a series of awards, voted for by customers, demonstrating its value to people who live, work and visit the town.

In 2018, it was crowned Britain’s Favourite Market and earlier this month it was named Best Market in the Midlands for the second year running.

The two-tier indoor market is home to many long-running businesses such as John Bliss butchers which has traded in the current premises since it opened in 1965 and the Market Buffet cafe which has been serving up food for more than 50 years.

Darren Tomkins from Castlefields, with his stall Gindifferent

But it’s also used as a launch pad for fledging ventures as well as a place where talented artists and crafts people can show off their work.

Sadly, like many retail businesses it has not been immune to the impact of coronavirus and many stallholders have this week been forced to temporarily close their stands until the crisis passes.

But people can still visit the market to buy food for themselves and for their pets or arrange a home delivery. Greengrocers JP Fruits and Maddocks, butchers John Bliss Butchers, Corbetts and WD Butchers Ltd, Bloomers Bakery, Cook and Carve delicatessen and fishmonger Barkworths Seafoods all remain open while The Black Box Spice Company continues to sell a range of specialist sauces, spices and fresh foods.

“The traders are supporting each other and trying to stay positive. We’ve been very busy with deliveries and we’re just each day as it comes,” says Sarah Hart, who runs the market’s PR and social media campaigns.

Before the lock down Weekend visited the market to speak to some of the stallholders to find out what makes it a special place to work and visit.

Libby Gliksman has been running the Market Cookshop, selling quality pans and kitchen accessories, for the past three years.

Libby Gliksman at Market Cookshop

“I’m passionate about cooking, buying everything under one roof and shopping local.

“From the outside this place doesn’t look like much but inside it’s a bit like Narnia and you enter this wonderful other world.

“You can get quality fruit and vegetables and fresh meat from the butchers, you can get herbs and spices and a stockpot to put it all in all under one roof.

“And there is so much more than that as there are places to have lunch or you can have a drink in the gin bar. I love this place,” says the 31-year-old who is also a singer and enjoys entertaining visitors to the market.

Darren Tomkins has been running Gindifferent, a bar offering 130 gins plus wines, craft beers and fizz on tap, for the past three years.

“It’s a fantastic space and we’ve got a really interesting mix of businesses with everything under one roof.

Shrewsbury Market Hall

“There is so much going on here that I think people are often amazed when they walk in and see the different stalls and places where they can get something really special to eat or drink,” he says.

Floral designer Lisa Peel who runs Botanique says there is a real sense of community among the traders which helps to make it a special place to work.

“One of the nicest things about the market is that when you’re a sole trader you don’t see anyone else but here you see the other traders and the customers.

“It’s a real community and if you have a problem there is always some to ask for advice. People support each other.

“If you’re a sole trader with a shop on the High Street, you don’t see anyone until the next customer walks in.”

Lisa first began trading at the market 12 months ago but took over the permanent florist stand in September.

“My passion is to be more than just a shop that sells flowers. I’m passionate about plants and the environment and bringing greenery into the home.

“Everybody here is passionate about what they do and there is a huge amount of talented people here full of creativity and passion.

“Everybody is an expert in their field and that’s what sets it apart,” she tells Weekend.

Lisa Peel on her stall Botanique at The Market Hall, Shrewsbury

Lisa also paid tribute to their “wonderful” customers who have turned out to show their support even when times have been tough such as the recent flood.

“The people of Shrewsbury are very kind to us. That first weekend after the floods, they were all here. The market hall was absolutely buzzing which was really lovely and we all appreciated the support because we didn’t know what was going to happen. Now it’s Coronavirus but I’m sure they will continue to support us as much as they can,” she adds.

“It’s an old-fashioned shopping experience and that’s what customers like The stallholders are experts and know all about the stock they sell – you don’t get that in a supermarket,” adds Sarah Hart.

The market is also home to many artists and craftsmen and women including Brigitta Shuker who has been running Studio Yi Craft Courses for the past five and half years.

Passion

People can sign up to try their hand at an arrange of handicrafts including felt-making, stained glass and natural dyeing.

“I teach and provide opportunities for people to work with glass and textiles. It’s a passion I’ve had all my life and teaching is something that I love.

“Over time a lot more people have appreciated the work that I do and I enjoy talking to and teaching people who come to the market about it,” says Brigitta, who also gives talks to Craft & Textile Guild in England.

The market hall is jointly run by Shropshire Council, which is responsible for the permanent stalls located around the perimeter of the market floor and gallery, and Shrewsbury Town Council which manages the canopied stalls in the centre.

Kate Gittins, the market hall’s facilities manager, says visitors can always be sure of a warm welcome.

“Everybody who works and trades here is happy to be in this lovely environment. There is always a real buzz and a lovely vibe as you walk around here.

“We’ve got some very talented and created designer makers here and the traders are all very passionate about what they do. It is a very special place,” she adds.