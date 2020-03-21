New Street to be showcased on ITV show

Railway officials will tackle overnight repairs, the effects of an emergency evacuation at London Euston, and a train dispatcher coaching a new recruit.

The series, The Station: Trouble on the Tracks, focuses on the route between New Street and Euston and how it is kept running – despite disruptions.

Station manager Craig Stenning and his team will be at the heart of Thursday's episode, which airs on ITV1 at 9pm.

Craig said: "We do our best every day to keep passengers moving safely. We expect the unexpected and continually adapt."

The documentary was filmed over six weeks on the Network Rail Central and West Coast Main Line South routes in November and December.

The footage was captured in the run-up to Christmas, with New Street becoming a focus for the series.

Tim Shoveller, managing director for Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said: "Our goal is to give passengers a consistently reliable service. That’s what our people go to work to do come rain, wind, floods or shine.”

The Station: Trouble on the Tracks is a three-part series shown at 9pm on ITV on March 12, March 19 and March 26.