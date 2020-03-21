Menu

Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas market named best outdoor event in city

By Dayna Farrington | Entertainment | Published:

The popular Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market has been named the best outdoor event in the city.

Another photographer to feature Rob Moody took this picture at Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market

The annual festive market was voted for by readers of What's On magazine.

It won the category – which also included Ice Skate Birmingham, Great Birmingham Run, the Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival and Summer in Southside – for the third consecutive year.

Councillor Brigid Jones, Birmingham City Council's deputy leader, said: "A massive thank you to all the What’s On readers who voted the Frankfurt Christmas Market as being the best outdoor event in Birmingham."

What's On Readers' Awards recognises the best events, talent, restaurant, bars and independent businesses across the Midlands, with a series of awards for six regions.

Birmingham's Indoor Market also scooped the runner-up award in the best market in the Midlands category.

Councillor Jones added: “I am also delighted to see the Bull Ring Indoor Market recognised as the runner-up in the best market in the Midlands category, again surrounded by some strong competition. Congratulations to all involved.”

