Peaky Blinders postpones production of new season due to coronavirus outbreak

A statement posted on the hit BBC drama's Twitter page said: "After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders series six has been postponed.

"Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all out amazing fans for their continued support."

The Birmingham-based drama, with scenes filmed at Dudley's Black Country Museum, revealed that pre-production for the sixth series of the show had begun earlier this year.

In a picture posted to social media, a production script showed the title of the first episode of the upcoming series, titled 'Black Day'.

The fifth series of Peaky Blinders, which aired last year, attracted a record audience of 6.2 million, and has seen gang boss Tommy Shelby, played by Murphy, achieve the respectability he has long craved, as a wealthy businessman and Labour MP, but he still struggles to shake off his rough-diamond reputation.

Series six will be the penultimate series of the show, as creator Steven Knight confirmed that series seven will be 'the end of Peaky Blinders as we know it'.

Entertainment venues have told the Express & Star they open with measures to protect against the virus, but many artists and event organisers have now chosen to cancel or postpone their plans.

MCM Comic Con at Birmingham NEC has been rescheduled, while The Who's UK and European tour and Evanescence and Within Temptation's joint headline tour, both coming to Birmingham, have both been postponed.