backtobusiness: Shrewsbury antiques fair organisers helping showground

The venue, which hosts Shropshire County Show and Shrewsbury Folk Festival among many other events throughout the year, was been completely overwhelmed with floodwater - with every single building affected.

Members of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, the charity which oversees the showground, launched a Crowdfunding campaign to raise £10,000, only part of the expected clean up bill.

Emma Jones from JOS events said the company was bringing its popular Shrewsbury Flea – Antique & Collectors Fair to the showground on March 21 and 22.

"We have been working alongside the showground staff to make sure that the event goes ahead as smoothly as possible," she said.

"The county has experienced horrendous flooding and, while we have seen the showground underwater in the past it has never been as bad as this time."

"We hold four events a year at the showground with between 80-120 traders from across the UK attending.

"It is very popular event and we wanted to do something to help the showground which is a registered charity. We will be donating 50 per cent of the profits of the weekend to the charity to help with repairing the damage caused by the floods. Anyone coming along to the fair will also be supporting the showground and the future events that will be held there."

"The weather forecast for next week looks promising and so we are looking forward to the showground being back in action by the weekend."

Advertising

The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

You can also share your stories using this form: